ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.69) to €42.70 ($44.02) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.88) to €45.50 ($46.91) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $42.87 on Monday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11.

ageas SA/NV Dividend Announcement

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $2.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

