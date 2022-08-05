Akroma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,411.43 and $18.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.50 or 0.07279428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00160935 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

