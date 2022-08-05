Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.01 Million Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,760 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for about 6.9% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,517,000. Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,809,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $44,734,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

STLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.59. 94,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,505. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

