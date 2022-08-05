Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$22.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.25 – $22.25 EPS.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ALB opened at $234.89 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.