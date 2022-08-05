Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0162 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $78.88 million and $19.53 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00294528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00078668 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.