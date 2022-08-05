Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,257. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.
Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 89.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.06 million. Research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
