Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,257. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 89.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.06 million. Research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 671.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

