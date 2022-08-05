Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.76.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
NYSE:BABA opened at $97.43 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87. The company has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
