Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

