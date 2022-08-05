Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share.
Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of ALGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
