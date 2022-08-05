Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 292,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 890,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Alkaline Water Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.