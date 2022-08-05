Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Allakos Stock Up 6.8 %
ALLK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
