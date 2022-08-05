Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Allakos Stock Up 6.8 %

ALLK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Allakos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allakos by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,878 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allakos by 169.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 219,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 138,030 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.