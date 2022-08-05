Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.18. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108. The firm has a market cap of $498.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

