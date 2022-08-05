Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Up 10.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares were up 10.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 92,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,023,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

