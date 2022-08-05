Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

