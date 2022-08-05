Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

