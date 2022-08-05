ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.63. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 1,737 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.