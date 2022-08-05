Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 26th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 0.6 %
AIRE stock opened at GBX 80.93 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Alternative Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.20 ($1.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile
