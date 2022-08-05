Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 99.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 36.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Altice USA

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

