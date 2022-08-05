Altimmune (ALT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Trading Up 6.2 %

Altimmune stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 31,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

