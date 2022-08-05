Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.