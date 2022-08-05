Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.79. 56,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,072. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

