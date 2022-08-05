Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 322,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 154,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

