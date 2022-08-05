AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.66, but opened at $17.15. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 433,626 shares.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $6,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

