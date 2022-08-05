AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIT opened at $227.18 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.31.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.