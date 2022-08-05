Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.4 %

DOX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. 633,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 31,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

