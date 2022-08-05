Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOX. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.6 %

Amdocs stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile



Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

