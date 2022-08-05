American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,402 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 4.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $42,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 98,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,062. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.