Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $271.40. 9,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

