AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

