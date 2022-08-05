AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY22 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.90-$11.10 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $139.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

