AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.46-5.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.07. 23,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 90.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.