Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00 to $18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 billion to $26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.22 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.00-$18.00 EPS.

Amgen Stock Down 1.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $242.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.75. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 91,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

