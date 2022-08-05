AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AMN stock traded up $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.05. 37,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,286,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

