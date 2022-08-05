Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AP opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

