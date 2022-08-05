Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Cap of $48.04 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00005437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and $708,995.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064039 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 38,061,062 coins and its circulating supply is 37,948,708 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

