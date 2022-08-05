Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.34

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 38,061,062 coins and its circulating supply is 37,948,708 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.