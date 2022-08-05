Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $2,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $2,601,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

