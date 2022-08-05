Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.
NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.91. 84,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,228. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
