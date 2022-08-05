Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSL Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

