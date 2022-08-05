Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Target Price at $11.76

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.20) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.58) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.65) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

