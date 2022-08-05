Analyzing Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and Elcom International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 4.90 -$23.62 million N/A N/A Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -8.85% -22.60% -6.16% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Thoughtworks and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thoughtworks and Elcom International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus price target of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 56.22%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Elcom International.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

