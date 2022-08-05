Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 213,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Target by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.79. 74,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

