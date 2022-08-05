Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,725. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

