Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. 89,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,380. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

