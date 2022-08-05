Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.19. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

