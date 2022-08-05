Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $78.16. 28,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

