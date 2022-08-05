Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.35. 613,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The company has a market cap of $452.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.