Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 105,518 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,518 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. 679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

