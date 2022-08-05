Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PNC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. 66,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.