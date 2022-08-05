Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 2.3%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.54). 26,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 71,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.57).

Anexo Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.15. The company has a market capitalization of £141.65 million and a P/E ratio of 775.00.

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

