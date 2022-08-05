Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 4.3% Higher

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delayne Weeks purchased 323,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,801,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,108. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 373,900 shares of company stock valued at $38,262.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

